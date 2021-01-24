ben-affleck’s-pants-nearly-fall-down-as-he-juggles-coffee-&-packages-after-ana-de-armas-split

See Pics

Ben Affleck turned heads on Jan. 23 when he grabbed a bunch of packages outside his Los Angeles home while also sipping his beloved Dunkin’ iced coffee and trying to keep his falling pants up.

Ben Affleck, 48, tried to avoid another mishap on the morning of Jan. 23 when he had his hands full! The actor was spotted picking up a bunch of packages outside his Los Angeles home while also balancing an iced coffee from Dunkin’ on top of them and seemingly trying to keep his slipping pants from falling completely down. He also impressively even took a sip from the coffee’s straw as his Old Navy boxer briefs peeked through over his black denim pants as he bent down.

The Good Will Hunting star was also wearing a black puffer jacket with the hood over his head as he braved the L.A. rain during the funny moment and gave a slight smile to nearby photographers. His unshaven face was on full display as well and if we didn’t know better, we wouldn’t have guessed he was a mega star!

Ben Affleck attempting to keep his pants from falling down as they slipped when he bent over to pick up packages. (Backgrid)

Ben’s latest balancing act comes after photos of him almost dropping a delivered Dunkin’ order made the rounds on Dec. 30. The epic snapshots show him wearing a gray Boston-themed T-shirt as he bends down to pick up a cup holder holding what appears to be three large iced coffees and a container of Dunkin’s famous Munchkins. The coffee almost drops from the holder as he lifts it up in his doorway before going back inside.

