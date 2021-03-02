bershan-shaw-is-officially-joining-the-real-housewives-of-new-york-city

“For Real: The Story of Reality TV” Premieres Mar. 25 on E!

Bershan Shaw is officially joining the Bravo family.

E! News can exclusively announce that the international motivational speaker and business and life coach will appear on The Real Housewives of New York City for the series’ upcoming 13th season, Bravo confirms to E!.

“I’m thankful to be a part of the Bravo team and I’m thrilled about the diversity and inclusion this season brings,” Shaw told E! News exclusively on Tuesday, March 2. “I am a warrior for all people and so are the ladies.”

The confirmation comes just a few months after a source told E! News that Shaw had already filmed with some of the season 13 cast, but at the time it was unclear whether she’d actually appear on the new season.

Back for another go are returning Housewives Luann de Lesseps, Sonja Morgan, Ramona Singer and Leah McSweeney. They’ll be joined by newest Housewife Eboni K. Williams, who, along with Shaw, are the first black stars featured among the RHONY cast.

In October, Williams expressed a similar sentiment following her own casting news.

Instagram

“NYC is filled with successful and dynamic Black women. I’m excited to join this legendary franchise as the first Black housewife,” the attorney and TV host said on Oct. 8. “Can’t wait to share a slice of life in this city that hasn’t been seen before. Anyone who’s aware of my work knows I don’t hold back. I’m going to keep it just as real here as I do everywhere else.”

Shaw is also passionate about her career,

