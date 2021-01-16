best-deals-from-lululemon's-mlk-day-sale

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!

Let the savings begin!

If improving your fitness regimen is on your new year’s resolution list, there’s a good chance you’ll need stylish leggings, jackets, tops and more to help you look and feel your best when you’re getting your sweat on! Thanks to Lululemon, you can now score major savings on their incredible selection of athleisure apparel.

Whether a pair of bold leggings is on your wish list or you need of a yoga mat cover or a sherpa jacket for post-workout comfort, Lululemon has you covered!

See below for our 11 favorite Lululemon sale finds.

Fast and Free Short 10

A flattering biker short is hard to come by these days! However, Lululemon’s shorts offer lightweight coverage and a high-waist fit for ultimate comfort.

Pack It Down Jacket Shine

With the temperatures dropping, it’s time to stock up on coats that are easy to layer and travel-friendly. This one is a steal!

Time to Restore Tank

We love this style! Not only will this top allow you to run, jump or cycle in comfort, the color is so cute!

Warm Down Crew Crushed Velvet

Velvet is always a good idea! This adorable pullover is perfect for post-workout coziness or just lounging around the house.

Stay Hot Keep Cold Bottle 19oz

Add some color to your workouts!

» Read Full Article