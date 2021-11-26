keep-all-of-your-skincare-products-fresh-with-this-$47-mini-fridge-that-has-over-28,000-reviews 

Shop

November 26, 2021 5:36PM EST

Stay on top of your beauty routine with this amazing deal on a mini fridge that will keep all your products cool & fresh!

A few years ago, mini-fridges were used only for travel, college dorm rooms, or in company conference rooms and offices. Now, they serve a much broader (and arguably better) purpose — such as a cooling storage space for your favorite beauty products! There’s nothing like the soothing sensation of an ice-cold jade roller on your face or a cool sheet mask. With the AstroAl Mini Fridge, you can store your top-shelf beauty products in a stylish and affordable space!

There’s a number of reasons customers continue to give glowing reviews about the AstroAl mini fridge. First of all, it’s designed to be a multi-purpose thermoelectric storage space that can either cool or warm items. It can cool up to 32°F (18°C), or keep warm up to 150°F (66°C).

This mini fridge is super spacious with 4 liters of capacity (that’s 6 12 oz cans, to give you a better idea). Additionally, medications and other skincare bottles and containers can be stored with ease and room to spare! Hey moms, this one’s for you too because this mini fridge is the ideal space to keep small items, like breast milk, either cool or warm.

Many customers noted how impressed they were with the AC/DC adapters on the AstroAl mini fridge. Two plugs are included for both standard wall outlets and 12V cigarette lighters in vehicles. (NOTE: Make sure to only run your cooler/heater while your vehicle’s engine is on or you risk draining your vehicle’s battery).

