bet-awards-‘20:-a-list-of-all-of-the-year's-nominees

Written by Demetria Irwin

The nominations are in for the 2020 BET Awards and many of your faves are in the running. From music to movies to sports, the best of the best in Black excellence will be front and center on June 28 at 8 p.m. EST.

Find out more about who is nominated for what projects and in what categories as you pick your favorites to win before the big show. Then enjoy the full list of nominations below.

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

(“Cuz I Love You,” Lizzo; “Fever,” Megan Thee Stallion; “Homecoming: The Live Album,” Beyoncé; “I Used to Know Her,” H.E.R.; “Kirk, “DaBaby; “Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial,” Roddy Ricch)

The Album of the Year Award is one of the most coveted prizes at the BET Awards. The ladies outnumber the men this year, with Beyoncé (who holds the title of most BET Awards ever), Lizzo, Megan Thee Stallion, and H.E.R. squaring up against rappers Da Baby and Roddy Ricch. Beyoncé had everyone reliving her epic Coachella performance with her Homecoming album, but will that be enough to fend off her stiff competition?

VIEWER’S CHOICE AWARD

(Chris Brown Ft. Drake, “No Guidance”; DaBaby, “Bop”; Future ft. Drake, “Life Is Good”; Megan Thee Stallion ft. Nicki Minaj, “Hot Girl Summer”; Roddy Ricch, “The Box”; The Weeknd, “Heartless”)

The Viewer’s Choice Award nominees show that it’s not always a rivalry in music. A few years ago, a Chris Brown/Drake collaboration would have been unthinkable, but now their smooth “No Guidance” track has been on repeat since last summer.

