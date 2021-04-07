bet-reports-on-covid-19

Published 3 hours ago

Mississippi Sees Encouraging Figures On Vaccinations for Black Population

April 7, 2020

Mississippi is apparently exceeding national trends when it comes to the rate of vaccinating African Americans against coronavirus, according to newly released figures.

The University of Mississippi’s campus newspaper, The Daily Mississippian reports that with a 38 percent Black population, 30 percent of the state’s vaccines have gone to Black people, data from the Mississippi State Department of Health shows. Figures from Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show that 8 percent of Black Americans have taken their first vaccine shot and 7 percent have had both.

Nationwide disparities in vaccinations show the white population is nearly twice as likely to have received the shots.

Thomas Dobbs, state health officer for the MSDH, gave praise to community leadership for getting the word out about the benefits of the vaccines.

“I have to give (community partners) the credit in large measure because they understood the value it was for their communities,” Dobbs said, according to Mississippi Today. “They stepped up and they got vaccinated, they did it publicly and they spoke about it. And they let us know what we need to do as far as making vaccines available within their communities.”

MS appears to be first in the nation to reach vaccine parity for African Americans receiving COVID vaccinations.

