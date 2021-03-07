bethenny-frankel-shades-meghan-markle-over-complaints-of-‘suffering-in-a-palace’:-‘cry-me-a-river’

Bethenny Frankel went in on Meghan Markle the day of her Oprah interview! While some fans agreed with Bethenny’s opinion, others quickly jumped to Meghan’s defense.

Bethenny Frankel didn’t hold back on her thoughts when it comes to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry‘s upcoming interview with Oprah Winfrey. “Cry me a river…the plight of being a game show host, fairly unknown actress, to suffering in a palace, [with] tiaras & 7 figure weddings for TWO WHOLE YEARS to being a household name [with] @Oprah on speed dial, fetching 7 [million] for interviews, hundreds of millions in media deals,” she wrote on Sunday, Mar. 7, adding a thinking face emoji and the hashtag “Marry” for their names. HollywoodLife has reached out to representatives for Harry and Meghan for comment.

Cry me a river…the plight of being a game show host, fairly unknown actress, to suffering in a palace, w tiaras & 7 figure weddings for TWO WHOLE YEARS to being a household name w @Oprah on speed dial, fetching 7 m for interviews, hundreds of millions in media deals. 🤔 #MARRY https://t.co/AsbeYPF9ry

— Bethenny Frankel (@Bethenny) March 7, 2021

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are speaking out for the first time since officially stepping down from their royal duties and moving from London to Montecito, California. In a brief clip from the interview, Harry referenced the tragic death of his mother Princess Diana — which Bethenny seemed to acknowledge in a second tweet. “I [100%] give Harry a break,” the former Real Housewives of New York star went on — but still cautioned she didn’t think an interview was the right move,

