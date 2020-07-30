betty-white,-98,-makes-rare-statement-to-honor-‘golden-girls’-day:-i-‘truly-miss’-the-other-girls

See Message

July 30, 2020 11:55AM EDT

Betty White reflected on the ‘great fun’ she had shooting ‘The Golden Girls’ decades after the show wrapped! The legendary actress shared a heartfelt statement with ‘GMA’ to commemorate ‘Golden Girls’ Day

Grab your gal pals close because it’s Golden Girls Day! The July 30th holiday celebrates the mid ’80s and early ’90s sitcom that ran for seven seasons — a whopping 177 episodes from 1985-1992. News broke on July 17 that The Golden Girls iconic house in Brentwood (though in the show featured in Miami) is now up for sale. Good Morning America recirculated the clip this morning, and also included a sweet statement from the series’ remaining cast member, Betty White.

“It was always great fun shooting each episode,” the 98-year-old actress shared with GMA in a statement. “[I] truly miss everyone involved.” Betty starred alongside comedy titans Bea Arthur, Rue McClanahan, and Estelle Getty. Betty is now the only remaining star of the beloved series, as her cast mates passed away between 2008-2010.

The cast of ‘The Golden Girls,’ Bea Arthur, Rue McClanahan, Estelle Getty, and Betty White, pose for a promotional photo for the series [AP Images].

“I’m just gonna quit while I’m ahead,” Betty joked in her statement. “It’s incredible you can stay in a career this long and still have people put up with you. I wish they did that at home.” While playing widow Rose Nylund on the comedy series, Betty earned a total of seven Emmy nominations for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series. Her only win for the show came in 1986 following the series’ inaugural season.

