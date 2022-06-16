Beyoncé Announces New Renaissance Era: All the Buzzworthy Details

Beyonce Nominated for an UNEXPECTED Daytime Emmy Award

Okay Beyhive, let’s get in formation.



Fans are officially ready to re-assemble after multiple platforms, including Tidal and Spotify, announced that Beyoncé will be debuting what seems to be the first half of her latest project called Renaissance in late July.



On June 16, the Instagram accounts for both companies released a black-and-white image, which read Act I, Renaissance, and tagged Queen Bey in their buzzworthy post. As for the exact date of arrival: As stated in both of their captions, the singer’s highly anticipated project will drop on July 29.



And if you needed even more of an official confirmation: Beyoncé herself also added the info to her Instagram bio as well following the news.



The move comes almost a week after the Grammy winner sent fans into a tailspin when she deleted her profile pic on all of her social media platforms such as her Instagram and YouTube accounts. And although that small move may not sound like a huge one to consider, as fans correctly guessed, the gesture was a hint that something big was on the way.

(It’s also been almost six years after the release of her last album, Lemonade, which dropped in 2016).

However, it’s also worth noting that Beyoncé just may have dropped the biggest clue to the title of her project during a 2021 interview with Harper’s Bazaar. As she confirmed to the publication that new music was coming,

» Read Full Article