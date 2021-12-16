Beyonce Rocks Sexy Crop Top Under Matching Suit From New Ivy Park Drop — Photos

See Pics

December 15, 2021 11:57PM EST

Beyonce took to Instagram to share several new gorgeous photos of her rocking a stylish Ivy Park black and white plaid stylish suit as she posed in front of a curtain and while sitting at a desk.

Beyonce, 40, looks epic in her latest fashionable photos! The singer showed off a new piece from her Ivy Park collection that included two different crop tops under a black and white plaid suit. The first crop top matched the suit and the second was solid black. She also had her long and wavy tresses down and added stylish sunglasses to the look.

“#HALLSOFIVY,” Bey captioned the incredible pics. Her fans were quick to respond with kind comments that were full of compliments. “Beautiful 😍😍,” one fan wrote while another told her, “You look good.” A third gushed, “girl look at you” and a fourth called her a “business woman.”

Before she wowed with her latest post, Beyonce made headlines when she flaunted a black and white crop top with her daughters Blue Ivy, 9, and Rumi, 4, in an Ivy Park ad on Dec. 9. They were promoting Ivy Park’s newest collection, Halls of Ivy, and looked like true mother and daughter professionals. The ad received great reviews and proved that Beyonce’s kids are naturals in a spotlight just like she is.

Beyonce rocking another Ivy Park look. (adidas x IVY PARK/Mega)

Beyonce and her daughters also know how to share the attention since the ad features a lot of other celebs and their kids. Some of them included Natalia Bryant, Ava Phillippe, Deacon Phillippe,

