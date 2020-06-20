Beyonce & Jay Z Escape To The Hamptons With Blue Ivy & The Twins In Full Protective Gear — Pics

See Pics

June 20, 2020 12:28AM EDT

The Carters have arrived in the Hamptons! JAY-Z, Beyonce and their three children touched down in the ritzy New York haven, and hours later Bey dropped a song in honor of the Juneteenth holiday.

JAY-Z and Beyonce are doing their part to guard against transmission of coronavirus. The power couple flew in via private jet to New York’s East Hampton airport on June 19 and wore their protective face masks even while getting off their plane. Bey, 38, carried three-year-old daughter Rumi in her arms, as Jay, 50, held on to her twin brother Sir. The couple’s eldest child, daughter Blue Ivy, eight, walked the stairs behind her superstar mom in the first new photos that show the entire Carter family on the move since the COVID-19 quarantine began in March. Bey then gifted her fans later in the evening with a brand new single for the Juneteenth holiday called “Black Parade.”

Bey looked casual in a perfect outfit for travel. She wore her own Ivy Park brand baggy sweatshirt, with the hood pulled up over her forehead to go as incognito as possible. The “Formation” singer wore dark sunglasses that were barely visible under the hood, and covered her face with a grey protection mask. She hid her famous curves with comfy, loose fitting light grey flared sweats. Bey’s long, straight sandy locks were flowing almost to her waistline.

Blue Ivy Carter goes shopping with mom Beyonce on Feb. 7, 2020. They’re both wearing garments from Bey’s Ivy Park x Adidas collection. Photo credit: BACKGRID

Beyonce cradled Rumi in her arms protectively as she walked across the tarmac. The little one could be seen putting her hands up to cover her ears due the noise of the jet.

