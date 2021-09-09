Beyoncé Rocks Flared Jeans In Sweet New PDA Photos With Husband Jay-Z

See Pics

Hello from the Carters! Beyoncé stuns in stylish flared jeans in new smiley photos with husband Jay-Z.

Good evening from the Carters. Beyoncé shared sweet new snapshots with Jay-Z on Instagram. The “Mood 4 Eva” singer, 40, and her rapper husband, real name Shawn Carter, 51, are all smiles as they wrap one hand around each other in the photos shared on Wednesday, Sept. 8 that appear to have been taken on a boat.

The Grammy winner looked stylish as per usual, rocking dark flared denim jeans and a blouse with feather detailing along the arms. She finished the look with her signature white-framed sunglasses, a fun cocktail-shaped purse, and a bold red lip. Meanwhile, Jay-Z opted for a patterned silk top and black pants, completing the look with white sneakers.

The new snapshots come after Beyoncé celebrated her 40th birthday last week on September 4. The homages were aplenty. Lizzo, Oprah Winfrey, Taylor Swift, and First Lady Jill Biden were among the many public figures who paid tribute to the pop star on her big day. Harper’s Bazaar put together a star-studded birthday tribute for the singer, who recently graced the cover of the magazine’s September 2021 issue.

The stars reflected on her impact in the clip. “You’ve given me and so many others permission to be free to embrace all that we are,” Laverne Cox said. “You’ve given us a blueprint for excellence.” Elsewhere, Taylor credited Bey for paving “the road that every female artist is walking down now.” Perhaps the greatest tribute came courtesy of her mom Tina Knowles,

