Beyonce and Jay-Z kicked off their On the Run Tour II on Wednesday in Cardiff, Wales, and gave fans a glimpse of intimate moments between the pair. During the concert, Beyonce shares new video of Rumi and Sir with a possible vow renewal and the beyhive went crazy.

The Carters have mastered keeping her private life private until they’re ready to reveal all, and that’s just what they did with Rumi and Sir. Previously, the only official photo of the twins was when Bey posted on Instagram an image of her holding them in her arms when they were just one-month-old. A fresh glimpse of the now 11-month-old babies, was featured in a video interlude during the concert. That particular video also had the beyhive buzzing with speculation that the Carters may have renewed their vows when they celebrated their 10-year wedding anniversary in April.

Grandma Tina Lawson posted a screenshot from the video with the caption, “My babies.” In the photo, Beyonce and Jay-Z are wearing white, facing each other, heads down and holding hands. Rumi and Sir were also in white, being held next to them, as big sister Blue Ivy stood nearby.

While social media videos and photographs on Beyonce’s website display endless moments of affection between her and her hubby, the power couple also referenced one of their more controversial moments by making a grand entrance in an elevator shaft. This was a clear nod to the infamous elevator fight between Jay-Z and sister-in-law Solange during the 2014 Met Gala. The incident fired up infidelity rumors, which were later addressed in Beyonce’s Lemonade album and Jay-z’s 4:44. But this time, the couple appeared stronger than ever as they stood side-by-side, holding hands.

Queen Bey did not disappoint when it came to her concert fashion. According to Elle, she wore a total of six different looks. The songstress elevated her signature fishnet tights, bodysuits, and thigh-high boots by mixing it up with face masks, body jewelry, and futuristic fabrics. One of her show-stopping looks included a diamond-encrusted blazer and matching bodysuit paired with clear vinyl boots. She also brought out the sex appeal with a red leopard print bodysuit and black garter belt.

OTR II Tour’s next stop is in Glasgow, Scotland on June 9.

Beyonce Shares New Video of Rumi and Sir with a Possible Vow Renewal: Photographs courtesy of @beyonce on Instagram and @mstinalawson on Instagram