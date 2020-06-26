beyonce-to-receive-the-bet-humanitarian-award

Recommended

American Soul

I Was a Soul Train Dancer: Robi Reed

Casting director and producer Robi Reed looks back at her time on “Soul Train” from 1974 to 1979, including the show’s fashion rules and Labelle’s iconic performance.

2 weeks ago

Share

Facebook





Twitter





Google+





Pinterest





Tumblr





Whatsapp





Email





Tyler Perry’s The Oval

Tyler Perry’s The Oval Is Just Getting Started

Look back at the scandals, greed, lies and cover-ups from the first half of the season, then get ready as new episodes of Tyler Perry’s The Oval kick off May 6 at 9/8c.

May 4th

Share

Facebook





Twitter





Google+





Pinterest





Tumblr





Whatsapp





Email





BET Her Presents: Queen Collective

Samantha Knowles Draws Attention to Black Hair Discrimination

Samantha Knowles’s introspective documentary “Tangled Roots” follows Kentucky State Representative Attica Scott as she files a bill to fight black hair discrimination.

2 weeks ago

Share

Facebook





Twitter





Google+





Pinterest





Tumblr





Whatsapp





Email





» Read Full Article