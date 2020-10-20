Beyoncé: Why It Was ‘Important’ To Her To Host Solange’s Son’s Birthday Party At Her $88M Bel Air Mansion

Exclusive

October 20, 2020 2:12AM EDT

The 16th birthday party for Solange Knowles’ son, Julez, was thrown at none other than Beyoncé and JAY-Z’s mansion! Sources close to Bey reveal why she assumed the role of party hostess for her nephew’s special day.

Beyoncé made her nephew Julez’s Sweet 16 extra sweet by hosting it at her own mansion! The 39-year-old superstar lives in a $88 million estate in Bel Air with husband JAY-Z, and together they decided that the 30,000-foot compound would be the perfect venue to host the party for the son of Beyoncé’s sister, singer Solange Knowles, 34. “Beyonce and Jay wanted to do something special for Julez’s 16th birthday because of everything going on with the pandemic, so they invited the entire family over to their Bel Air home to celebrate the milestone occasion,” a source close to Beyoncé EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife.

There was a reason why Beyoncé in particular decided to take on the role of party hostess. The “Formation” singer and JAY-Z “knew [Julez] couldn’t be with his friends” due to the pandemic, “but Beyonce loves Julez with all her heart and it was important to her for their family to be together,” our source explains. In addition to Solange, our source reveals that Julez’s father Daniel Smith, his grandma Tina Knowles, and “all the kids” had “an amazing time.” Julez’s cousin — Beyoncé and JAY-Z’s daughter Rumi Carter, 3 — made a cameo in the video above that Julez’s dad took at the family gathering.

The family celebration “actually ended up being better than something over the top with a ton of people because it gave them an opportunity to spend quality family time together,

