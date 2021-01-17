biden-harris-inaugural-playlist:-see-who-made-the-cut

Published 6 hours ago

Barack Obama isn’t the only one putting out playlists from the White House.

The Inauguration team for president-elect Joe Biden and VP-elect Kamala Harris has released an official playlist in honor of the January 20 inauguration, complete with 46 songs in honor of the soon-to-be 46th President.

Among the expected favorite artists, such as Steely Dan, Led Zeppelin and Bob Marley, there are some surprise selections: SZA’s latest single “Good Days,” KAYTRANADA’s “What You Need,” The O’Jays’ “Give the People What They Want,” A Tribe Called Quest’s “Award Tour,” and many more.

The committee said it is partnering with DJ D Nice and Raedio, Issa Rae’s label, to release the playlist.

See the full Spotify playlist below.

Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

