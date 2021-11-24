big-brother's-dan-gheesling-and-wife-chelsea-welcome-baby-no.-3

“Big Brother” All-Stars Memphis & Christmas Are Dating

Dan Gheesling‘s household just welcomed a new member.

E! News can exclusively confirm that the Big Brother star and his wife Chelsea Gheesling have welcomed their third child, Celine Jean Gheesling.

“Chelsea and I are both excited to welcome a third child to our family,” Dan exclusively shared with E! News. “We didn’t know the gender of the baby heading into the hospital. We are just happy to have another baby.”

The couple’s newest arrival makes Desmond, 5, and Miles, 3, older siblings. According to Dan, who runs a full-time daily Twitch broadcast, they are thrilled to become big brothers. “It will be exciting to see how they adapt to having an infant around the house,” he said. “They’re great kids so it will be fun to experience.”

Dan and Chelsea, who is the founder of corporate gifting company Bundled, recently celebrated their 10-year anniversary.

And while their love story is worth celebrating, there’s nothing more special than being parents. “The best part about being a Dad is it has both made me grow up and get younger at the same time,” Dan explained. “It’s a very big responsibility to have little humans call you ‘Dad’ and I take it very serious always trying to be an example for them. At the same time I’m having a blast being a kid again being knee deep in Legos, dinosaurs, and crayons.”

@DanGheesling/Instagram

Fans first met Dan in 2008 when he appeared on season 10 of Big Brother and took home the top prize. He would return to the house four years later where he made it to the final two in season 14.

