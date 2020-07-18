big-sean-mourns-ex-fiancee-naya-rivera-after-drowning-death:-‘i’m-still-grieving-&-in-shock’

Big Sean is absolutely heartbroken over the tragic death of his former love Naya Rivera. The two dated in 2013 and were engaged for a number of months before deciding to go their separate ways.

As Hollywood mourns the loss of Naya Rivera, who was found dead on July 13 at the age of 33 after drowning while on a boating trip with her four-year-old son, her former fiance Big Sean joined the chorus of voices remembering the Glee alum’s vibrance and life. The rapper 32, took to Instagram to share a moving tribute to Naya, whom he dated in 2013 and was engaged to until Apr. 2014. He took his time to grieve, finally putting his thoughts together for the IG post that he shared late on Friday, July 17, four days after her body was recovered.

Next to a professional black and white photo of Naya looking so stunning, Sean wrote, “Rest In Peace Naya, God Bless your Soul! Thank you for blessing us all with your talent and presence. you are a hero! Not just because of how you saved your son, also because of the barriers you knocked down for so many people to make them feel confident in themselves and to stand tall and be proud when they couldn’t achieve that on their own.”

He then got deeply personaI, sharing “I appreciate and cherish everything that ever happened between us for making me wiser and a better person. I’m still grieving and in shock, I can’t believe this is real. I’m praying for you and your family and I know your watching over them and protecting them. Rest In Peace Naya,” along with a blue heart emoji and prayer hands.

