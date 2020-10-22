billboard-latin-music-awards-2020-winners:-the-complete-list

Bad Bunny & More Latinx Music Stars: By the Numbers

And the winner is…

The 2020 Billboard Latin Music Awards have finally come and gone after being postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic earlier this year.

Going into the night, Bad Bunny and Ozuna were expected to win big with 14 nominations each including Artist of the Year. But it was Bad Bunny and Daddy Yankee who went home with seven awards each.

And when the awards weren’t being handed out, Pitbull, Paulina Rubio and Anuel AA, along with many others artists, delivered stunning performances that had the audience dancing and singing throughout the night.

It’s safe to say the show wouldn’t have been the great success it was if Venezuelan actress Gaby Espino hadn’t served as hostess for the evening. The Jugar con Feugo star was also assisted in her duties by Nicaraguan presenter and Latinx Now! host, Nastassja Boliver, who offered behind the scenes coverage.

And to top it all off, Maluma accepted the Billboard Spirit of Hope Award, in honor of his foundation, El Arte de los Sueños, which protects youth in pursuit of their dreams.

The Billboard Latin Music Awards was a great way to mark the end an incredible Billboard Latin Music Week. Commemorating 30 years of this iconic celebration, artists like Nicky Jams, Ozuna, Wisin and Anitta spoke at various virtual events throughout the week.

But without further ado, scroll down for a complete list of winners from tonight’s unforgettable show.

Christopher Polk/NBC

Artist of the Year

WINNER: Bad Bunny

J Balvin

Ozuna

Romeo Santos

Artist of the Year,

