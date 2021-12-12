billie-eilish-directs-hip-hop-inspired-musical-with-a-‘pimp-walk,’-twerking-&-more-on-‘snl’

Watch

December 12, 2021 12:28AM EST

Billie Eilish made her ‘SNL’ hosting debut! The 19-year-old pulled double duty on the Dec. 11 episode and had the audience laughing-out-loud with this sketch.

Billie Eilish, 19, showed off her acting chops on Saturday Night Live! The “bad guy” singer hosted the Dec. 11 episode and showed her comedy skills off in a slew of sketches — including one with Heidi Gardner where they directed rehearsals for a hip-hop inspired musical. The show was set to be a dramatic shift from the old Christmas show for this group, as per Billie, that was “too Boomer — this year we’re switching it up.”

Heidi then explained that the ladies “took it upon ourselves to learn all of hip-hop.” An unconvinced Chris Redd appeared confused: “You learned all of hiphop?” he questioned, as Billie and Heidi got right into it. First move? The pimp walk. “Ya’ll are up here,” Billie began, motioning to her upper body. She then dropped her stance to demonstrate what she meant. “But hip hop is down here. The streets are in the knees,” she said, nearly cracking up. “Are they?” Chris pondered.

Billie Eilish demonstrates various hip-hop moves with Heidi Gardner. (NBC)

Next up? Twerking! “When you land I want booty booty… watch me pop my butt! Can everyone see my butt?” Billie asked the actors as she showed off her take on the move, wearing a black sequin t-shirt and ’80s inspired curls. “It’s a hip pop!” Heidi dramatically added, calling over an actor dressed as Jesus Christ. “Are you in your diaper? Honey, do you not have a butt? We gotta make you a butt quick?

