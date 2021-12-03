Celebrities

Billie Eilish Ditches Her Blonde Hair For Bold New Look: See The Transformation

by Thursday, December 2, 2021
Out with the old, in with the new!

As the New Year slowly approaches, Billie Eilish is getting ready for a fresh start by going back to her dark roots. The 19-year-old singer shared a photo of her brunette locks on Instagram, writing, “Miss me?”

On Billie’s Instagram Story she added a photo of just her bangs, teasing fans with the caption: “guess what.”

It’s safe to say the Grammy winner’s fans are loving the darker ‘do. Her followers left an assortment of adoring emojis under her pic, clearly left speechless at the sight of her new look. 

Claudia Sulewski, who is dating Billie’s brother Finneas, commented, “Insane.”

Prior to this dramatic reveal, the pop star spoke to Vanity Fair about how her appearance impacts her confidence. She said in an interview, published Nov. 30, that her previously jet-black hair and neon green tips made her feel too noticeable in public.

“My attitude used to be like, ‘I can’t go out, I can’t go here, I can’t go there,'” she explained. “I wasn’t able to go to a park or go get coffee, It freaked me out. But in the last year I opened up to it.”

She added that it wasn’t just the hair that made her stand out, saying, “I was like, ‘I only want to be seen if I look like myself.’ So I would never wear anything normal.”

Now, the teen feels more comfortable blending in and her brunette hair is a testament to that.

Billie ditched the eccentric hair colors in March,

