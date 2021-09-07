‘bip’:-brendan-&-pieper-get-together-&-he-finally-admits-they-were-dating-pre-show

Pieper James’ arrival shook things up on this week’s ‘Bachelor in Paradise,’ as she and Brendan Morais went on a romantic night out amidst rumors they were dating pre-show.

Brendan Morais was caught in the middle of two women on the Sept. 6 episode of Bachelor in Paradise. Pieper James arrived on the beach, and she wasted no time asking Brendan on a date. This came following buzz that Pieper and Brendan were already dating pre-show. Brendan insisted that he and Pieper had “hung out” a few times, but nothing more had happened. When he got to Paradise, he started a relationship with Natasha Parker, who was obviously upset by Pieper’s arrival.

“She wanted to go on the date with Brendan, didn’t even care to talk to anyone else,” Natasha said in a confessional. “It’s just very fishy and it’s like everything that I feared could be true. Brendan has to explain some things. Why would you start something with someone knowing that you had another person in your heart?”

Before heading out with Pieper, Brendan pulled Natasha aside to discuss the situation. “I didn’t know this was going to happen,” he revealed. “It’s obviously a coincidence, I suppose. I guess the whole purpose of us being here is to figure out who our person is. As you know, I spent time with Pieper already and we have a certain connection and you and I have a certain connection. Exploring both is something I want to do.”

Brendan Morais and Pieper James on their one-on-one date. (ABC)

Natasha questioned why Brendan was on the show at all if he already had a connection with Pieper, and he attempted to explain himself. “We’ve hung out a few times and we’ve talked a few times but it’s been super casual,” he said.

