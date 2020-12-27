‘bips’-carly-waddell-breaks-silence-after-evan-bass-split:-‘i’m-not-ok’

See Message

December 27, 2020 12:25PM EST

Carly Waddell took to Instagram to wish her followers a ‘Merry Christmas’ with a cute photo of her and her two kids, and admitted she’s ‘very sad’ after splitting from Evan Bass.

Carly Waddell, 35, is speaking out for the first time since her shocking split from husband Evan Bass, 38. The Bachelor in Paradise star shared a sweet photo of her holding and smiling down at her two kids with Evan, including daughter Bella, 2, and son Charlie, 1, on Christmas and used the caption to give her followers an update on how she’s feeling.

“Merry Christmas 🎄 Christmas Day isn’t what I had excepted this year. The three of us. The new normal,” she wrote. “Which feels incredibly abnormal, and actually very sad. A lot of you kind people have asked if I’m ok. And I want to say I am, but I’m not. I will be though.”

“Today is the first day that both kids are staying at Evan’s house overnight. I feel like I’m missing a piece of my soul,” she continued. “I’m literally just sitting by myself writing this. But I’m thankful that it was a white Christmas, and I’m thankful the kids all get to be having a blast with their dad and brothers. They are feeling so loved. Thank you for checking on me. Love all of you.”

Evan Bass and Carly Waddell, seen here at a previous event, were married in 2017. (MEGA)

Carly’s Christmas message was the first one she publicly shared since she and Evan announced their separation in a joint statement on Dec. 23. “We have made the difficult decision to separate,” they told PEOPLE in the statement.

» Read Full Article