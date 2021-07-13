blac-chyna-personal-hairstylist-hints-that-she’s-engaged

PUBLISHED ON : JULY 12, 2021 / 08:45 PM

Is Blac Chyna getting ready to walk down the aisle again? According to celebrity hairstylist Hair by Jay, the model, mom of two and reality star is tying the knot — and wedding plans are underway.

In a message posted to Jay’s Instagram stories on Monday (July 12), Jay wrote, “Happy to say that @blacchyna has now confirmed booked and sent deposit to me as the one who’s going to be doing her hair for her upcoming wedding.”

According to his profile, Jay has worked with Chyna before, as well as other celebrities such as “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta’s” Tommie Lee, infamous YouTuber Jeffree Star and even Chyna’s former would-be sister-in-law, Kylie Jenner.

Of course, Jay’s comments were immediately flooded by fans wondering who is the lucky person to put a ring on Chyna. She was most recently linked to rapper Lil’ Twin, though it’s unclear if the couple is still together. The 32-year-old entrepreneur posted a photo of Lil Twin back in December, with the caption “mines,” but the photo has since been removed from her Instagram:

Chyna herself has not commented on the rumors. BET.com reached out to Jay for comment, asking for details about the wedding plans and also a clue about Chyna’s chosen partner. Jay has not responded to our request for comment.

We’ll hold our congratulations until Chyna confirms herself, but this is exciting news nonetheless!

