black-celebrities-pay-tribute-to-alex-trebek

Alex Trebek, the longtime TV game show host of Jeopardy!, died Sunday (Nov. 8) at his home in Los Angeles. He was 80.

“Jeopardy! is saddened to share that Alex Trebek passed away peacefully at home early this morning, surrounded by family and friends,” said a statement posted on the show’s Twitter account.

Trebek was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in 2019. However, he continued to host the game show, which had suspended production in March because of the Coronavirus pandemic.

The beloved host had a special touch that earned him a diverse group of fans.

In 2017, footage of Trebeck displaying his rap skills went viral, as he fired off lyrics from Drake, Kanye West, Kenrick Lamar, Lil Wayne, and Desiigner.

In another episode, Trebeck rapped the ‘Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’ theme. In fact, His show sometimes featured entire rap categories.

Black Lives Matter Los Angeles tweeted its condolences:

“We send our love and prayers to Mr. Trebek’s family and friends. He was a strong supporter of #BlackLivesMatter who believed deeply in racial justice. He was one of the kindest souls. BLMLA feels blessed to have called him friend. May the good that he has done last forever.”

