Season 1 – Episode 3
Clip
(05:11)
14 hours ago
Disrupt and Dismantle Exclusive: Black Farmers Fear Losing Their Family’s Land
Soledad O’Brien travels to Hilton Head, SC, to speak with local Black farmers about the gradual loss of farmland that has been in their family for generations.
COMMENTS
Next up
04:53
After Show – The Future of “Policing”
16 hours ago
03:07
The Slave Marches from the Old South Were Long and Arduous
5 days ago
00:30
Disrupt and Dismantle Tackles Inequality in America
5 days ago
See More
Get More!
Get Your shows Fix
Follow us
facebook
twitter
instagram
pinterest
youtube
Subscribe to our Newsletter
See our Privacy Policy to learn more about our privacy practice. » Read Full Article