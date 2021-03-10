

Subscribe

Season 1 – Episode 3

Clip

(05:11)



14 hours ago

Disrupt and Dismantle Exclusive: Black Farmers Fear Losing Their Family’s Land

Soledad O’Brien travels to Hilton Head, SC, to speak with local Black farmers about the gradual loss of farmland that has been in their family for generations.

COMMENTS

Next up

Disrupt and Dismantle

04:53

After Show – The Future of “Policing”

16 hours ago

Share

Facebook





Twitter





Google+





Pinterest





Tumblr





Whatsapp





Email





Disrupt and Dismantle

03:07

The Slave Marches from the Old South Were Long and Arduous

5 days ago

Share

Facebook





Twitter





Google+





Pinterest





Tumblr





Whatsapp





Email





Disrupt and Dismantle

00:30

Disrupt and Dismantle Tackles Inequality in America

5 days ago

Share

Facebook





Twitter





Google+





Pinterest





Tumblr





Whatsapp





Email





See More



Get More!

Get Your shows Fix

Follow us



facebook





twitter





instagram





pinterest





youtube





SUBSCRIBE

Subscribe



SUBSCRIBE

Subscribe

Subscribe to our Newsletter

See our Privacy Policy to learn more about our privacy practice. » Read Full Article