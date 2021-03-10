Celebrities

Black Farmers Fear Losing Their Family's Land

by Tuesday, March 9, 2021
black-farmers-fear-losing-their-family's-land


Season 1 – Episode 3
Clip
(05:11)

14 hours ago
Disrupt and Dismantle Exclusive: Black Farmers Fear Losing Their Family’s Land

Soledad O’Brien travels to Hilton Head, SC, to speak with local Black farmers about the gradual loss of farmland that has been in their family for generations.    

