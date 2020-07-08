black-man-put-in-a-chokehold-by-cop-arrested

Published 7 hours ago

A man who was placed in a chokehold by an NYPD cop in Queens on June 21 was arrested on Tuesday in The Bronx and charged with a hate crime.

According to the Daily Mail, Ricky Bellevue and another man approached a gay couple on the sidewalk at East 149th Street and 3rd Avenue at about noon on Tuesday. The 35-year-old then reportedly followed the couple up the street while yelling homophobic slurs at them. He also reportedly brandished a box cutter and tried to grab one of their designer bags. A fight then broke out.

One of the gay men was gut in the face and both hands by Bellevue’s box cutter and was treated for minor injuries. After his arrest, Bellevue was charged with felony robbery as a hate crime and taken to Lincoln Hospital where he was put on suicide watch, according to the Daily Mail.

The chokehold used on Bellevue was filmed by a bystander and subsequently went viral. Two weeks ago, the NYPD suspended the officer for slamming Bellevue to the ground and using the chokehold, which was banned eight days prior by Governor Andrew Cuomo.

Officer Afanador, Badge # 31730 of the @NYPD100Pct @NYPDnews at Far Rockaway Beach performing an Illegal modern day lynching chokehold on a Black Man until he was unconscious. I demand his immediate firing & criminal charges for breaking the city & state ban. #DefundThePolice pic.twitter.com/wtAmYWxIbE

— Anthony Beckford (City Council Candidate)🌹 (@Vote4Beckford) June 21, 2020



