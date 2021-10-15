‘black-panther’-actress-dorothy-steel-dies

PUBLISHED ON : OCTOBER 15, 2021 / 06:09 PM

Dorothy Steel, who played a tribal leader in Black Panther, has died at 95 years old.

According to WSB-TV, she passed away Friday (Oct. 15) morning at her home in Detroit. Her publicist said she was in the middle of filming Black Panther 2 when the Marvel franchise flew her back home to Detroit, where she was born in 1926, to spend her final moments with family.

RELATED: Five Things To Know About ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’

Steel landed the role of a tribal leader when she was 88 years old. WSB-TV revealed Marvel called her one hour after she sent an audition tape. Steel told the outlet in 2018, “It was just amazing, it truly was. If anyone would have told me I would be an actor, I would’ve said you got to be out of your mind.”

Steel’s exact cause of death is unknown.

(Photo: Screenshot via WSBTV.com)

Get the latest from BET in your inbox! Sign up now for the latest in celebrity, sports, news and style from BET.

By clicking submit, I consent to receiving BET Newsletters and other marketing emails. BET Newsletters are subject to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use. Users can unsubscribe at anytime. BET Newsletters are sent by BET Networks, 1515 Broadway, New York, NY 10003. www.bet.com

» Read Full Article