black-women’s-equal-pay-day:-we-demand-our-dollars

PUBLISHED ON : AUGUST 3, 2021 / 03:17 AM

Written by Glynda C. Carr

Today (August 3) is Black Women’s Equal Pay, which is a day that highlights the financial disparities that Black women experience that can result in a multitude of unintended consequences. The Black women wage gap is a threat to the economy, the Black family, and society as a whole. Therefore, continued awareness and our collective activism is needed in this moment to demand that Black women are paid.

Earlier this year, Vice-President Kamala Harris stated, “The burden of ensuring equal pay isn’t on women alone. It’s on all of us. And equal pay will benefit all of us, too. Because when we lift up women, we lift up families, we lift up communities, and all of society is better off”.

Black women dwell at the intersection of racism and sexism, all while attempting to dismantle white supremacy. Additionally, Black women experience occupational segregation and are funneled into jobs based on gender norms. Implicit and explicit bias is also causal evidence as to why Black women assume roles that are not always as lucrative as the employment opportunities of their white counterparts.

RELATED: BET Breaks: Celebs Support Black Women’s Equal Pay Day

According to the National Partnership for Women & Families, if Black women were paid what we were owed, through the course of our lifetimes, we would be able to afford:

2.5 years of childcare

156 more weeks of food

22 more months of rent

We all know that Black women are the backbone of this country and continue to show up when this nation needs us the most,

» Read Full Article