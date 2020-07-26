blake-shelton-hilariously-trolls-adam-levine-with-fake-tweet-of-behati-prinsloo-saying-his-show-is-‘way-better’

Tweet

July 25, 2020 11:49PM EDT

BFFs Blake Shelton & Adam Levine got into an epically funny ‘feud’ when it came to their current #1 & #2 spots on Apple’s iTunes!

It’s going down between friends Blake Shelton, 44, and Adam Levine, 41! The current Voice judge and alum couldn’t help but playfully spar when it came to their rivaling singles “Happy Anywhere” — Blake’s latest duet with girlfriend Gwen Stefani, 50 — and Maroon 5‘s newest song, “Nobody’s Love.” Attaching a photo of his song at #1 and Maroon 5’s at #2 on Apple’s iTunes chart, Blake hilariously tweeted, “My god Adam…. You are still a pain in my a–!!!!! Go away idiot!!!! @adamlevine” on Saturday, July 24.

Adam couldn’t resist taking the bait, screenshotting Blake’s tweet and sharing it to his own Instagram story! “Eat s— cowboy! I’m Comin for ya!” the Maroon 5 frontman confidently replied, seemingly ready to knock happy couple Blake and Gwen off the top spot. At that point, Gwen also inserted herself into the lighthearted drama, elevating the situation to a whole new level. “@adamlevine leave my boyfriend @blakeshelton alone!” she jokingly wrote on July 25, to which Adam had an eyebrow raising response. “I will never leave him alone. He was my boyfriend first,” Adam posted. Now that’s news to us!

Gwen Stefani hilariously inserts herself into Blake Shelton & Adam Levine’s ‘feud’ via Instagram story! (Instagram/Gwen Stefani)

Strategic Blake had one more trick up his sleeve to settle the score, and it happened to involve Adam’s wife of six years Behati Prinsloo, 32. The country singer hilariously made a fake tweet from the Victoria’s Secret model dated to 2008 that read,

