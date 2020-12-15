blake-shelton-reveals-gwen-stefani’s-3-kids-were-there-when-he-proposed:-that-was-‘important’

Interview

Blake Shelton shared details about how he proposed to his love Gwen Stefani in Oklahoma, revealing that it was so meaningful for Gwen’s three boys ‘to be a part of that moment.’

Blake Shelton is living on Cloud Nine! Nearly two months after proposing to his girlfriend of five years, Gwen Stefani, the country crooner, 44, revealed intimate details about how he popped the question to the stunning singer, 51. “The only thing I had planned was that I knew I wanted to do it in Oklahoma while all her kids were there [as well as our siblings],” Blake shared on The Bobby Bones Show, referring to his ranch in Oklahoma. “We have a group that we get together on [most holidays] with those two parts of our extended family, and it’s been like that for years.”

The Voice coach was adamant about sharing the occasion with their loved ones. “I wanted everybody to be there in the moment,” he continued. But there were three very special people that Blake wanted there most of all — Gwen’s three sons Kingston, 14, Zuma, 12, and Apollo, 6, whom she shares with ex Gavin Rossdale.

“I didn’t want to take her away or do something private away from the kids,” he revealed. “I felt like it was important for the kids to be a part of that moment, so that’s what I did.” Blake completely stunned fans when he revealed on October 27 that he had, indeed, asked Gwen to marry him. The country singer posted a photo of the couple sharing a passionate kiss,

