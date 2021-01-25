‘bling-empire’s-kelly-mi-li-&-andrew-gray-are-back-together-after-6-month-breakup  

Watch

January 25, 2021 1:19PM EST

Kelly Mi Li and Andrew Gray are back together and they’ve never been happier! The ‘Bling Empire’ stars, whose tumultuous relationship was documented on the hit Netflix show, rekindled their romance after taking time apart for self-growth.

Bling Empire‘s Kelly Mi Li and Andrew Gray, whose romance came to an in the debut season of the Netflix show, are back together! She confirmed that the two reconciled after taking “a good five-month or six-month break” in the new Bling Empire: Where Are They Now Netflix special, which was released on Monday, January 25. “We are together today — stronger, happier than we ever have been,” Gray revealed during the 21-minute cast video.

During their time apart, Mi Li said both she and Gray went to therapy to work on themselves. “I feel like I’ve grown a lot,” the actor said, explaining that through therapy, “I’ve been able to resolve so many issues that I didn’t even know were still open, like a wound.”

Both Mi Li and Gray admitted that their relationship today is “night and day” from what it used to be. And, although it was admittedly tough to watch their split play out on the show, Mi Li and Gray believe it benefitted their relationship. “The more that we can expose, the more that we can grow,” said Gray.

“[Fans] saw a really dark period of our relationship,” Mi Li said of Bling Empire, which is streaming now on Netflix. “With Andrew’s behavior, I don’t excuse it at all. I think it’s 100 percent wrong,” she admitted.

Those who’ve watched season 1 of Bling Empire will know that [spoilers ahead!] Mi Li and Gray’s relationship hit rocky ground during a trip to Paris in 2018,

