bobby-brown-recalls-1st-date-with-whitney-houston-&-says-it-was-‘like-love-at-1st-sight’

Image Credit: Laura Rauch/AP/Shutterstock

Bobby Brown discussed the first time he met Whitney Houston during night one of his A&E Biography special on May 30. Although most of the first part of the documentary focused on Bobby’s upbringing and the early days of his career, it ended with a life-changing moment for the singer — the day he met Whitney. The two first met at the Soul Train Awards in 1989.

“I remember that night like it was yesterday,” Bobby admitted. “To be honored as a solo artist just felt so surreal. That’s also when I fell in love. When we first met, I went backstage at the Soul Train Awards and Whitney walked up and was bumping me. She just kept bumping me. I turned around and I said, ‘You know you keep bumping me,’ and she said, ‘I know.’ From there, it was just like love at first sight. There was something about her eyes that made me melt inside.”

Bobby Brown and Whitney Houston at the Vanity Fair Oscar party. (Laura Rauch/AP/Shutterstock)

Bobby recalled asking Whitney if she would say yes if he asked her on a date, and she agreed. “The next day, we went out,” he continued. “We went shopping in Beverly Hills and then we had dinner at the Ivy and then we just chilled for the rest of the evening. Just the way she looked at me from day one until the last day we were together…it was always special.”

Bobby and Whitney at the 1993 Billboard Music Awards. ( Randy Bauer/Shutterstock)

In 1991,

