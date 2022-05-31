Menu
Celebrities / Celebrity News

Bobby Brown Recalls 1st Date With Whitney Houston & Says It Was ‘Like Love At 1st Sight’

May 30, 2022
bobby-brown-recalls-1st-date-with-whitney-houston-&-says-it-was-‘like-love-at-1st-sight’
Written by
0

View gallery

Whitney Houston 'I Look to You' Official playback of Whitney Houston's new album, London, Britain - 14 Jul 2009 After seven years out of the limelight Whitney Houston has kicked off her comeback with a launch party for her new album. Putting the troubled last decade behind her, the soul singer dazzled at the event in a black and white animal print dress. The 45-year-old seemed to be back to her best after previously, in the past few years, appearing gaunt and ravaged. The party, at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel in London's Knightsbridge, was held to launch Whitney's new album 'I Look To You'. As she appeared on stage a beaming Whitney was greeted by a standing ovation from the crowd, which included the likes of retail magnate Sir Phillip Green. Also in attendance was music mogul Clive Davis, who discovered Whitney 25 years ago. Some of the tracks from the new album have already been released on the internet - to mixed reviews.

Singer Whitney Houston (19) Singer Whitney Houston's first UK performance, Hippodrome Theatre, London, UK - 1983

WHITNEY HOUSTON - 1985Various - 1986

Image Credit: Laura Rauch/AP/Shutterstock

Bobby Brown discussed the first time he met Whitney Houston during night one of his A&E Biography special on May 30. Although most of the first part of the documentary focused on Bobby’s upbringing and the early days of his career, it ended with a life-changing moment for the singer — the day he met Whitney. The two first met at the Soul Train Awards in 1989.

“I remember that night like it was yesterday,” Bobby admitted. “To be honored as a solo artist just felt so surreal. That’s also when I fell in love. When we first met, I went backstage at the Soul Train Awards and Whitney walked up and was bumping me. She just kept bumping me. I turned around and I said, ‘You know you keep bumping me,’ and she said, ‘I know.’ From there, it was just like love at first sight. There was something about her eyes that made me melt inside.”

bobby brown whitney houstonBobby Brown and Whitney Houston at the Vanity Fair Oscar party. (Laura Rauch/AP/Shutterstock)

Bobby recalled asking Whitney if she would say yes if he asked her on a date, and she agreed. “The next day, we went out,” he continued. “We went shopping in Beverly Hills and then we had dinner at the Ivy and then we just chilled for the rest of the evening. Just the way she looked at me from day one until the last day we were together…it was always special.”

bobby brown whitney houstonBobby and Whitney at the 1993 Billboard Music Awards. ( Randy Bauer/Shutterstock)

In 1991,

 » Read Full Article

About Author

I'm an interactive digital experience bringing you the latest in fashion, music, entertainment, art and social media & technology. I was created in 2009 in the hopes of making your life more fun by giving you a media consumption experience unparalleled to any other.

Further Reading...

cma-awards-2021-red-carpet-fashion:-see-every-look-as-the-stars-arrive

CMA Awards 2021 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

November 10, 2021
ben-affleck-says-armageddon-team-“made-me-fix-my-teeth”-and-“be-sexy”-for-film

Ben Affleck Says Armageddon Team “Made Me Fix My Teeth” and “Be Sexy” For Film

January 12, 2022
terry-bradshaw-loses-a-bet-but-wins-in-a-big-way-on-the-bradshaw-bunch

Terry Bradshaw Loses a Bet But Wins in a Big Way on The Bradshaw Bunch

December 15, 2021