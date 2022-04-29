bow-down-to-regina-king's-best-looks

Met Gala 2022 muse Regina King has long reigned over the fashion world. Check out some of the Oscar winner’s most stylish looks ever.

The red carpet is Regina King‘s throne.

King’s talent has been evident ever since she began her acting career in 1985 on the hit series 227. By the time she won an Academy Award in 2019 for her role in If Beale Street Could Talk, King’s domination over the acting and fashion kingdoms was complete.

While the actress loves to sport a pair of Vans and jeans, she told Variety in 2018 that on the red carpet she tries “to wear what I feel comfortable in.”

No wonder King has been tapped to reign as co-chair of the 2022 Met Gala—which takes place on Monday, May 2—alongside Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds and Lin-Manuel Miranda.

On a somber note, the Met Gala will mark the first public appearance King has made since her son Ian Alexander Jr. died by suicide at the age of 26 in January. King and her son had often hit red carpet events together.

In honor of King’s sure-to-be epic Met Gala look, take a trip back in time to see her in a red Romona Keveza gown at the 2012 NAACP Image Awards and rocking an all-white Oscar de la Renta dress to take home the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress.

To see King’s best looks over the years ahead of the 2022 Met Gala,

