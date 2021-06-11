bow-wow-and-ray-j-crash-‘the-breakfast-club’

Published 7 hours ago

Bow Wow and Ray J’s individual appearances on The Breakfast Club have been legendary and the two made a surprise joint appearance on the show today (June 10).

After being in town for Diddy’s post-pandemic New York City homecoming celebration, the two crashed the popular radio show.

The over 50-minute conversation ran the gamut but Bow Wow did reveal, after backlash from fans, he shelved an album that was inspired by his past relationships.

“What it was, I said I wanted to draw inspiration from my past relationships,” the 34-year-old said.

“Like when I did ‘Outta My System’ that was after my break up with the world knows, right? … So for me, I was like, ‘Damn, I wanna do an album where I got like nine ‘Outta My Systems’ records.’ Where do I draw the inspiration from? It has to come from real-life experiences. I think people kind of got it misconstrued.”

RELATED: Ray J Admits His Marriage To Princess Love Is ‘Rocky’

Bow Wow also sounded off on his upcoming Verzuz battle with Soulja Boy, “It’s a lot of records that I’m apart of that people really don’t know so when you hear the street club records that I have in my arsenal, you got be like, ‘Oh my God.”

The Verzuz is scheduled for Saturday, June 26.

Ray J, who was also promoting RayCon wireless earbuds, opened up about his tumultuous relationship with estranged wife Princess Love.

“We went through a tough time man. We’ve had our arguments but it’s totally different now. We can argue and then let it go, come back 2 hours and we straight,” the 40-year-old said.

» Read Full Article