bow-wow-gets-major-clap-back-after-performing-in-packed-houston-club-amid-coronavirus-pandemic

January 16, 2021 12:42PM EST

Bow Wow was called out by many Twitter users after a video showed a large close-together crowd with mostly no masks watching him perform at his Houston show on Jan. 15.

Bow Wow, 33, brought on some negative attention on Jan. 16 when a video of his Houston concert surfaced on Twitter. The clip showed a packed crowd at a club watching him perform and most of them appeared to not be wearing face masks. Users immediately began tweeting about the possible risks of COVID-19 at the show and clapped back at the rapper and the fans for allowing the event to take place.

These people went to the club IN A PLAGUE with no masks on TO SEE BOW WOW perform in 2021. 🥴🤧 https://t.co/wCGkGsRfyk

— ArrestElizabethFromKnoxville (@KirkWrites79) January 16, 2021

“These people went to the club IN A PLAGUE with no masks on TO SEE BOW WOW perform in 2021,” one tweet read in response to the video, which showed a bunch of people dancing and seemingly enjoying the show despite the coronavirus. “Going to see Bow Wow in a pandemic, we are stuck in this for a long time. Selfish idiots,” another read.

People really packed up a club for a bow wow concert. We are never getting out of this pandemic

— Heena (@DrunkOffHenny) January 16, 2021

“BOW WOW!!! I can’t believe my eyes,” a third user wrote while a fourth said to “Blame the governor.” A fifth asked, “Bow Wow? Y’all wanted to see him this bad?” and a sixth wrote, “Unless Bow Wow giving out vaccines y’all should be ashamed of y’all selves.” Others mentioned that the world is “never getting out of this pandemic” if maskless shows at clubs keep taking place.

