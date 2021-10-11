boxer-adrien-broner-arrested-in-kentucky

PUBLISHED ON : OCTOBER 10, 2021 / 08:53 PM

Boxer Adrien Broner was arrested in the early hours of Sunday (Oct. 10) morning in Kentucky for an outstanding warrant in Ohio, TMZ Sports reports.

Officers arrested the boxer and booked him into the Kenton County Jail about 1 a.m., but other details about how and where he was taken into custody were not immediately known.

The reason for the warrant from Cuyahoga County, where Cleveland is located, was also unclear. TMZ speculated that it could stem from a lawsuit that he lost involving a woman who accused the boxer of assault.

https://t.co/VpBTcWs8nN Adrien Broner was sitting in a jail cell early Sunday morning — ’cause the guy got picked up by cops in one state … for being wanted in another.

— TMZ Sports (@TMZ_Sports) October 10, 2021

According to ESPN, an Ohio judge in 2019 awarded a woman $830,000 in a default judgement against Broner after the boxer failed to show up to the court to defend the lawsuit.

She alleged that Broner sexually assaulted her at a Cleveland nightclub when he pinned her down on a couch in June 2018 and kissed her.

Broner, 32, won the world welterweight title in June 2013 against Paul Malignaggi. He lost a high-profile title fight in 2019 against welterweight Manny Pacquiao by unanimous decision.



(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

