brad-pitt-zooms-away-on-motorcycle-from-ex-angelina-jolie’s-house-3-days-before-twins’-12th-birthdays

Brad Pitt rode in style to drop by Angelina Jolie’s gated community on July 9. The ‘Once Upon A Time… in Hollywood’ star made the visit not long after Angelina talked about their split in a rare interview.

Brad Pitt, 56, embodied his stunt double character Cliff Booth from Once Upon A Time… in Hollywood when he visited Angelina Jolie’s house in Los Angeles on July 9. The silver fox made the visit on a motorcycle, complete with a riding jacket, cuffed jeans and gloves (he’s not too much of a bad boy to opt out of a helmet, though). Brad was seen leaving Angelina’s gated community that Thursday afternoon, which was just two days before the 12th birthdays of their twins Vivienne and Knox Jolie-Pitt!

Beverly News/Shutterstock

This was the second time Brad was recently pictured making a stop at Angelina’s $24 million Los Feliz estate. He was pictured vrooming away from Angelina’s driveway on his motorcycle on June 23, which was an extremely rare sight after their dramatic split in 2016 and subsequent custody battle. It’s clear that the parents of Maddox, 18, Pax, 16, Zahara, 15, Shiloh, 14, Knox and Vivienne are in a much more amicable place now!

Angelina has primary custody of her and Brad’s minor kids, which an Angelina source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife in Oct. 2019. Regardless, Brad has been able to frequently see his kids — even during the coronavirus outbreak. “Brad is closer than ever to his kids and is continuing to see them during the shutdown,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife in April. “They are still spending lots of quality time with him, actually more than they have in a long time because they are all staying put.

» Read Full Article