Bradley Cooper Holds Hands With Daughter Lea, 4, Heading To Stephen Colbert’s Show – Photos

January 12, 2022 12:53AM EST

Make way for the VIPs! Bradley Cooper and his daughter Lea wore matching green jackets as they attended ‘The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.’

Bradley Cooper, 47, has the most adorable date to see Stephen Colbert. The A Star Is Born actor held hands with his daughter Lea de Seine, 4, as they headed toward the studio where The Late Show With Stephen Colbert is filmed. As they walked side-by-side, the father-daughter twinned in puffy green jacket (with Lea’s was decked out with a furry hood).

Bradley Cooper takes his daughter Lea to see Stephen Colbert. (BACKGRID)

The Silver Linings Playbook star is such a doting dad to his sweet daughter Lea. On numerous occasions, he has been spotted dropping Lea off at a class or bringing her as he ran errands around the Big Apple. He even brought her as a guest to Barack Obama’s birthday party in August 2021 at Martha’s Vineyard, where she rocked an adorable light pink matching set decked out with a pretzel pattern and a bucket hat that read “Love.”

Recently the Grammy Award winner has sparked romance rumors that he’s back with his ex Irina Shayk. He dated the supermodel back in 2015 and she gave birth to their daughter Lea in 2017 — however, they ultimately split up in 2019. In recent weeks, the two have been spotted together frequently along with their daughter Lea causing fans to wonder if they had gotten back together.

Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk with their daughter Lea. (Shuttershock)

