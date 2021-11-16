Bradley Cooper & Ex Irina Shayk Look Very Much Like A Couple While Linking Arms In NYC — Photos

See Pics

November 15, 2021 11:18PM EST

Back together? Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk were spotted strolling arm in arm in New York over the weekend.

Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk enjoyed a Sunday stroll through New York over the weekend, sparking speculation of a reconciliation two years after their 2019 split. The Oscar-nominated actor, 46, was all smiles as he linked arms with the model, 35, in the West Village on Nov. 14. Both dressed accordingly for the cold weather: Bradley wore a navy jacket while Irina looked stylish in a floor length black trench coat, as seen in photos HERE.

The couple split in June 2019 after four years of dating. They share daughter Lea, 4, together, who they welcomed in March 2017. A source told Us Weekly at the time that the two hit a rough patch, but will continue to co-parent. “It was obvious their romantic relationship was over,” the source said. “They’ve been coparenting and doing things the way they intended to continue after splitting up.” Post-split, Irina was briefly linked to Kanye West earlier this year amidst his divorce from Kim Kardashian.

The model and rapper, 44, were spotted in Paris together in June; they stopped seeing each other two months later in August, with PEOPLE reporting that the relationship was never quite serious. “It was never a serious thing that took off,” the source said. Kanye has been busy working and spending time with his kids. This is his focus. He doesn’t have time to date right now. He finds Irina amazing though.” A second source said they “remain friendly.”

