brain-doctors-treating-black-ex-nflers-allege-discrimination

Written by Madison J. Gray

The NFL was accused in a lawsuit last year of discriminating against Black former players who file dementia-related claims. But now, a group of neuropsychologists who examine them say the league uses race as a factor in how it looks at who is really suffering from the condition and thus, who gets a payout.

According to ABC News, two Black ex-players — Kevin Henry who was a defensive end for the Pittsburgh Steelers and Najeh Davenport, who played running back for the Green Bay Packers and the Steelers — filed a federal lawsuit against the league in August saying it “explicitly and deliberately” discriminated against Black players who have sustained brain injuries or suffer dementia linked to taking hits during their football careers. But the NFL balked at that saying the interpretation of dementia test results is up to the discretion of the clinicians administering the tests.

At least one of those clinicians has contradicted that position, saying in a message obtained by ABC News that was sent in a private online forum: “I don’t think we have the freedom to choose. If we do, apparently many of us have been doing it wrong.”

Others felt responsibility for what they felt was a problem of systemic racism perpetuated by the NFL in discriminating against Black players.

“Especially in the correct [sic] of our current state of affairs, I’m realizing and feeling regretful for my culpability in this inadvertent systemic racism issue,” another clinician wrote. “As a group we could have been better advocates.”

Still another said that although the neuropsychologists followed guidelines,

