breaking-news:-chadwick-boseman-dies-after-cancer-battle

Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman has died at 43 after a four year battle with colon cancer.

The tragic news was confirmed via the actor’s official Instagram.

“It is with immeasurable grief that we confirm the passing of Chadwick Boseman,” the post reads. “Chadwick was diagnosed with stage III colon cancer in 2016, and battled with it these last 4 years as it progressed to stage IV. ⁣A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much. From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and several more, all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy.”⁣

It continues, “It was the honor of his career to bring King T’Challa to life in Black Panther. ⁣He died in his home, with his wife and family by his side. ⁣The family thanks you for your love and prayers, and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time.”⁣

The celebrated actor sparked concern recently when pictures surfaced of him looking gaunt and emaciated.

The South Carolina native left his mark by playing some of the most iconic Black figures in history, including Jackie Robinson in 42 and James Brown in Get On Up. He also played Black Panther in the Ryan Coogler-directed film and the Avengers franchise.

While Boseman was extremely private about his personal life, he did go public with girlfriend Taylor Simone Ledward in 2018. Since the statement about his death refers to his “wife” being by his side when he passed, presumably the couple quietly married sometime since then.

