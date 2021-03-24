brett-favre-on-quitting-painkillers-in-'90s,-'i-almost-wanted-to-kill-myself'

Brett Favre says his rock-bottom moment came right after winning the Super Bowl in 1997 … admitting his addiction to painkillers nearly cost him his life. The NFL Hall of Famer opened up on his battle with pills on “Bolling With Favre” on… » Read Full Articles
Our Sponsors
My Facebook Page
Latest Tweets
Spring Cleaning Tips And Tricks - https://t.co/xukROPIzDV https://t.co/DttJd2vdxj
Mya Xeller is the Next Big Thing - https://t.co/3EtSFRrdnf https://t.co/g76898SGuA
Tom Cruise’s Colorado Mountain Ranch is now for Sale - https://t.co/018K9Smum7 https://t.co/7OhUHtEMMp
How Safe Is The Water In Your Home, Really? - https://t.co/6Fme9LO13Z https://t.co/WcC0QI2ve0