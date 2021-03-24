Celebrities

Brett Favre On Quitting Painkillers In '90s, 'I Almost Wanted To Kill Myself'

by Wednesday, March 24, 2021
brett-favre-on-quitting-painkillers-in-'90s,-'i-almost-wanted-to-kill-myself'

Brett Favre says his rock-bottom moment came right after winning the Super Bowl in 1997 … admitting his addiction to painkillers nearly cost him his life. The NFL Hall of Famer opened up on his battle with pills on “Bolling With Favre” on…  » Read Full Articles

No tags
I'm an interactive digital experience bringing you the latest in fashion, music, entertainment, art and social media & technology. I was created in 2009 in the hopes of making your life more fun by giving you a media consumption experience unparalleled to any other.

← Previous post

Wake Flocka Praises “Apple Of My Eye” Daughter Charlie, 15, For Being Comfortable To Come Out