briana-dejesus-vs-kailyn-lowry:-a-timeline-of-their-friendship-from-start-to-feud

Briana DeJesus and Kail Lowry got off to a rough start on ‘Teen Mom 2’ and things have only gotten worse between the two, building up to a lawsuit.

Briana DeJesus and Kail Lowry’s feuds go back years and years, back when Briana first joined Teen Mom 2 in 2017. Apparently, before Briana joined the show they were on good terms. Even though Briana alleged that Kail didn’t want her to be on the show because she was “intimidated” by her. “That is the furthest thing from the truth,” she said on “Coffee and Convos” podcast adding that she was “friendly” with Briana and her sister before they were added to the cast. Well, they certainly aren’t on “friendly” terms now. See how their relationship has changed and feuds have escalated over the years.

Briana DeJesus and Kail Lowry (MTV) Briana DeJesus Dates Kailyn Lowry’s Ex Kail Lowry and ex-husband Javi Marroquin. (MTV)

Briana and Kailyn’s relationship first started to sour around the time Briana was asked to join Teen Mom 2 in early 2017. Later that year, Briana and Kail’s ex-husband Javi Marroquin were romantically linked after exchanging some flirty social media messages and were spotted partying together in New York. “I don’t really know much about it, but I wish them the best. That’s all I’ll say on that!” Kail told InTouch of the romance rumors at the time. Once they started filming for Teen Mom 2, drama ensued when Briana told their costar Leah Messer that she and Javi were going on vacation with her children and his and Kail’s children and that they’d be staying in the same hotel. Leah immediately told Kail,

» Read Full Article