Brie Bella Posts First Selfie With Her Sister Nikki Two Weeks After They Give Birth — See Pic

August 15, 2020 12:22PM EDT

Brie and Nikki Bella made their triumphant return to social media weeks after the sisters welcomed their sons into the world!

Here we are! Brie and Nikki Bella, 36, showed off their post-baby bodies in a new Instagram pic uploaded on Friday, August 14. The WWE superstars stared right into the camera for the selfie, taken by Brie, where both looked casual chic in their sweats-inspired attire with no makeup on. “Nothing makes postpartum more fun than with your sister,” she captioned the photo. This isn’t the first time that fans have gotten a glimpse at how Brie is doing after welcoming baby number two with husband Daniel Bryan as she also shared a pic of her relaxing with daughter Birdie, 3, and her newborn son last week.

The past month has no doubt been a whirlwind for Brie & Nikki as one entered the world of childhood while another said hello to it again. Nikki and her fiance Artem Chigvintsev, 38, became parents for the first time when she gave birth to their son on Friday, July 31. The proud parents waited a bit to announce the news as they didn’t talk about it publicly until three days later on social media.

“7/31/2020,” she captioned next to a photo of them holding their newborns hand. “Our baby boy is here and we couldn’t be HAPPIER and more in LOVE! Everyone is safe and healthy.” Artem posted the same photo with an equally cute caption. “7/31/2020 please welcome our precious baby boy Chigvintsev proud of my love @thenikkibella.”

Nikki posted her first selfie of just her the same day Brie did of them together on Friday,

