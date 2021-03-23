brie-bella-proudly-displays-her-“treasure-marks”-after-having-two-kids

Nikki & Brie Bella’s Top Mommy Moments

One hot mama.

Brie Bella is proudly showing off her post-baby body nearly eight months after giving birth to her and Daniel Bryan‘s second child, son Buddy Danielson. The Total Bellas star took to Instagram on Monday, Mar. 22 to show off her abs while also sharing an important message to all the moms out there.

“The more baby weight I lose the more my treasure marks from Buddy are showing up,” the WWE star wrote. “Buddy pretty much grew through my belly button lol I guess the old wives tales were right how boys grow! Low!! After my second C section I’ve been really kicking my butt to get my abs back! And sooo is the saggy stomach which is normal after babies. Sometimes it’s hard for me to look in the mirror and see my body. I always tell myself to be kind and grateful but I’m human so picking myself apart happens.”

Brie continued, “That’s why Nikki and I really wanted to create a body wash that every morning and night when you are completely vulnerable you see the words Empowered. Instead of tearing yourself down, you build yourself up. You might see me at the pool in my one piece but I’m showing all of you that my treasure marks are something special. They remind me of a special connection I got to share with my sweet babies for 9 months @nicoleandbrizee.”

Fans were overjoyed about the E! star’s body positive message and left loving comments for Birdie Joe Danielson’s mama.

Brie and Nikki Bella‘s mom Kathy Colace even shared, “You rock Bri.

» Read Full Article