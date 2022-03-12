Brielle Biermann Shares Shocking Photos Of Swollen Lips After Jaw Surgery Last Year — Photos

See Pics

March 12, 2022 12:40AM EST

Brielle Biermann showed off how swollen her lips got from her jaw surgery and how she had to have her injections dissolved ahead of the surgery.

Brielle Biermann, 25, is sharing the struggles she endured after her jaw surgery last year. Not only is the surgery itself a daunting process but the aftermath was just as challenging for Brielle. She posted a pic of her flipping off the camera as her lips as well as the rest of the bottom of her face was as swollen as can be. “Never forget when I looked like this,” she wrote along with the pic on her Instagram Story. “2 days after double jaw surgery.” Take a look at the drastic swelling for yourself here.

Brielle Biermann (Stan / Kevin Wong / MEGA)

Brielle even clarified that her lips weren’t extra big because of her lip injections because she had to have them removed ahead of the surgery. “let it be known I had no lip injections at this time,” she wrote along with another picture of her face swollen and jaw wired shut. “I had to dissolve it allllll before surgery which was a b**ch.” She also vented that because she had her jaw wired, she had to be on an all-liquid diet which caused her to lose 15 pounds and she was “not happy.”

She shared that she had the surgery in August 2021. At that time, she posted some other pictures of her rough recovery from the surgery and shared why she had the surgery in the first place. “sooooo… i had double jaw surgery on august 23 to correct my tmj & 9 mm overjet overbite.

