Britney Spears Becomes The Snake From Her 2001 VMAs Performance In Reptile Print Catsuit — Pics

In a new series of photos, Britney Spears channeled one of her most iconic performances of all time and became a ‘snake.’

Britney Spears mesmerized the world two decades ago when she danced on stage at the 2001 MTV Video Music Awards with a live Burmese python draped around her neck, while singing her hit ‘I’m a Slave 4 U.’ And, on June 7, she appeared to be feeling nostalgic for the moment when she dressed up in a skin tight snake-skin catsuit for a series of photos shared to her Instagram page.

In the photos, the 39-year-old pop star posed like a snake, while rocking her trademark black eye make-up. And, in case there was any doubt about why she was dressing up in the reptilian costume, she referred to her unforgettable VMA’s performance in her caption.

Britney Spears famously held a live albino Burmese Python while she performed on-stage at the 2001 MTV VMAs. [Shutterstock]“I held a snake at the @VMAs one time but decided to go ahead 20 years later and become the motherf***ing snake myself!!!!’ she wrote alongside the slideshow.

“And since TRICKS ARE FOR KIDS you tricky little sh*ts … who knows what color snake I will be tomorrow!!!!??? STAY SAFE folks and watch out for the [three snake emojis,]” Britney added.

Britney’s many fans flooded the comments section with praise for the princess of pop. Social media star The Fat Jewish wrote: “NOTHING BUT RESPECT FOR MY PRESIDENT.” Another supportive fan wrote: it’s Britney’s world and we’re just living in it.”

Although there plenty of supportive comments calling Britney “iconic”, others simply seemed confused by the “tricky” caption. “I’m sorry WHAT???” one fan commented.

