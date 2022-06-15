britney-spears-calls-out-brother-bryan-spears-after-not-inviting-him-to-wedding

Britney Spears had heated words for her older brother Bryan Spears, who she said was not invited to her wedding with Sam Asghari after being “hurt” by him during her 13-year conservatorship.

As it turns out, Britney Spears‘ brother was also not invited to her wedding.

On June 14, the “Stronger” singer called out her older sibling, Bryan Spears, and confirmed that she had specifically left him off the guest list to her recent nuptials with Sam Asghari. In a lengthy Instagram post, the 40-year-old said that Bryan and members of their family never wanted her 13-year conservatorship to end because they “loved telling me what to do and treating me like absolutely nothing.”

“You were never invited to my wedding,” she wrote in a note to Bryan, who she accused of denying her alcohol during the conservatorship. “Do you honestly think I want my brother there who told me no to a Jack and coke for 4 years???”

She continued, “You hurt me and you know it !!! and I might force myself to drink Jack tonight … look up at the moon and say F–K YOU !!!”

Britney went on to reference an Instagram post Bryan previously shared in the wake of the termination of her conservatorship in November. At the time, the 45-year-old declared the legal victory as “Britdependence day” and said he was “proud” of the pop star.

“GO F–K YOURSELF BRYAN,” Britney wrote after quoting Bryan’s caption. “F–k you.”

Britney’s heated words come almost a week after she had tied the knot with Sam,

