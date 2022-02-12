Britney Spears Cries Over Hot Fudge, Declaring It ‘The Most Beautiful Experience’ — Watch

Watch

February 12, 2022 12:32AM EST

Britney Spears is having a ‘beautiful’ experience with a plate of delicious hot fudge and honestly, we’ve ALL been there!

Britney Spears is in love with chocolate and honestly, who can blame her?! The “Stronger” singer posted a hilarious video on Friday to her Instagram enjoying a plate of warmed up fudge and claiming the tasty treat was one of the most “beautiful” experiences she’s had in a while.

“This is the most beautiful experience I’ll ever experienced in my life,” Britney stated as she swirled around the chocolate fudge. “This is fudge — and it’s heated up fudge! It’s hot!” She went on to almost be in tears over the delicious dessert, ending her video by saying, “Thank you Jesus for food!”

The sweet treat video offered her fans a bit of a lighter feeling since she posted some heavier content to her Instagram on Feb. 10, claiming that her estranged family sent her to a treatment facility some years back while she was living under her controversial conservatorship. Britney accused her loved ones of “holding me against my will” by placing her in the facility for four months, which she said “amplified my depression by 100.”

“I believe in help but not arrogantly unasked for help…the only thing honestly disturbing about me is depression…but you don’t take people out of their homes for that,” Britney said in the lengthy statement.

The “Me Against the Music” songstress continued, “The people who worked for me stood at the doors saying I couldn’t go anywhere… I honestly thought they were trying to kill me… cuz it seemed to me like some sick joke when I would call and say I’d been working here for two weeks… and can I have the keys to my car and go home ???

